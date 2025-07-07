This Scorpion’s Deadly Venom Might Be a Breast Cancer Cure

Researchers have discovered that a molecule in the venom of a little-known Amazonian scorpion that goes by the scientific name Brotheas amazonicus could help in the fight against breast cancer.

Presented at the FAPESP Week France health conference, researchers say the molecule, named BamazScplp1—a name I dare you to pronounce—was isolated by scientists using a method called heterologous. That’s where scientists copy the genes responsible for making venom proteins, then paste them into yeast cells that crank out more of the molecules.

When tested, BamazScplp1 behaved like an ultra-powerful chemo drug. It induced necrosis in breast cancer cells, basically triggering them to self-destruct and burst. It’s still very early on, so don’t expect to see scorpion venom-based breast cancer meds anytime soon. But initial signs are promising.

The team, led by pharmacologist Eliane Candiani Arantes of the University of São Paulo, didn’t stop at breast cancer cells. They also cooked up a blood vessel-growing agent derived from snake venom and components of cow blood.

It sounds like we are well on the road to developing some kind of treatment for breast cancer cells. Now, if only we can protect the environment the scorpions live in, because thanks to pollution, deforestation, and just overall neglect of our planet, their habitats are threatened.

Have you ever seen the movie Medicine Man with Lorraine Bracco and Sean Connery? It’s not good, but it is kind of a harbinger of what could potentially be happening with this scorpion: a cancer cure found in the Amazon is under threat from outside forces that wish to develop the land.

You hate to see life imitating bad art.