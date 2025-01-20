This Woman Abandoned Bioengineering for a $1 Million OnlyFans Career

The OnlyFans wave is a wild one where a professional athlete can make more money sharing photos and engaging with fans than they can from playing the sport they love. The same goes for Zara Dar, who had a bioengineering career that she left to start an OnlyFans page that has brought in more than $1 million.

There is a slight catch here, which makes this story a lot different than those of Bonnie Blue or Lily Phillips. Dar found a way to continue her STEM passion through her OF account. That’s right, she found a way to combine her education with content for one of the more unique OnlyFans pages you’ll find.

Zara Dar Traded In A Bioengineering Job for a $1 Million OnlyFans Career

A visit to any of her social media accounts, including her YouTube page which has more than 150K subscribers, will show you exactly this. She told Business Insider that her OnlyFans account is different than anyone else’s you’ll come across.

“This made me realize I can have an actual career by continuing to share educational and artistic content on OnlyFans,” she told the outlet, noting that her STEM content appears on both YouTube and Pornhub. I can’t even believe that that’s a thing, so kudos to her for finding her niche. She also shared with the outlet that her video in which she revealed her career change netted her more than $40,000 alone.

While she gets traffic from Pornhub, you won’t find any type of content like that on her page. There are risque photos, yes, but she mainly focuses on teaching while adding a bit of spice to those who fantasize about all that’s said in Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher” banger.

“My experience on OnlyFans proves that you don’t need to create porn to earn a substantial income,” she said to Business Insider.