THUMP Mix: Rick Wade

You probably don’t hear about Rick Wade as often as big-name Detroit house colleagues like Theo Parrish, Moodymann, or Kyle Hall, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a legend in his own right. Consistently and almost obsessively, Big Daddy Rick has been dropping track after track of effortless deep house since the mid-90s. Sewn together with the perfect amount of kick, subtle oomph, and sweet, floating melody, they’re the kind of tunes you simply never want to end; if you’re anything like us, you’ll drag back them to the start before they do.

Right in time for Movement Detroit this weekend, Wade’s prepared the second installment of our new THUMP Mix series, and it’s soaked with his usual brand of charming deep house, with a little bit of funk mixed in. He won’t be appearing at the festival proper this year, but you can still catch him at the OK Cool afterparty on Sunday May 29, alongside Seth Troxler, Mood II Swing, The Black Madonna, and more.

Stream the mix below, download it via WeTransfer, and read for a Q&A with the man himself.

THUMP: How are we meant to enjoy the mix? What’s the perfect setting?

Rick Wade: The ideal setting is just to find a spot where you can unwind, relax, and/or dance. Let the vibes transport you to another dimension.

Is synesthesia a real thing and if so, what color is this mix?

I definitely believe synesthesia is a real thing, but as to the color of the mix, I’m not really sure. Perhaps it’s blue. The way synesthesia affects me is that whenever I hear certain chords or melodies, I instantly get chills, and a sense of profound happiness and euphoria just envelops my entire being. It’s almost as if I phase shift out of reality for a brief instant. It’s been like that ever since I was a child.

If you could only listen to one track from the mix on a loop for all eternity, which one would it be and why?

That’s a tough one, but I’d have to go with “Far From Earth”. The combinations of chords and melodies in that one literally detox and free my mind from all the negativity and propaganda we’re constantly being bombarded with every day.

Where did you record it?

I recorded the mix in the laboratory in my house.

Favorite moment of the mix?

Wow. That’s another tough one. A moment that stands out to me is when the strings start to come in over Love Committees’ vocal: “Just as long as I’ve got you, I’ve got enough.” Whew! That part always gives me chills. It takes me back to when I was kid and heard that track for the first time on WBMX in Chicago. The first time I heard that track, it was literally scary for me because of the overwhelming sense of joy it elicited from within me.



We’re heading to Detroit for Movement this weekend. Do you have any special tips for visitors visiting the city?

Detroit is a great city with even greater people. What I’ve learned after all these years is that the vibe you project will be the vibe or energy you attract—and that’s especially true in Detroit. So the best advice I can give is to be friendly, smile, and just have fun. As for places to eat, there are too many to mention. If you’re into sushi, then I highly recommend the Sakana Sushi Lounge on Woodward Ave in Ferndale, which is just a quick run straight down Woodward from downtown Detroit. Party-wise, definitely make sure you get to OK Cool. And be sure to check out Alan Oldham and Abdul Haqq’s “Return to the Future” art show, Soul Clap’s House of eFunk, Deep Detroit #8, and Cordell Johnson’s Excursions party.