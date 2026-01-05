TikToks, Shorts, and Reels Are Melting Your Attention Span, Study Finds

In a controlled experiment that included 60 participants conducted at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, researchers tested how different social media platforms affected prospective memory. They also studied the ability to remember to carry out an intended action after an interruption.

Participants were given a task, interrupted with either TikTok, Twitter, or YouTube, and then asked to return to the original goal. TikTok came out on top as the true destroyer of memory, leaving behind a trail of people staring blankly as they racked their brains trying to remember what they were just about to do.

After using TikTok, participants’ performance cratered. Their accuracy dropped so sharply that they were only slightly better than random guessing. Twitter and YouTube, by contrast, showed no measurable impact on whether people remembered what they were supposed to do.

Short-Form Video Is Wrecking Your Memory and Focus

The proposed, supposedly “obvious” explanation for it is that TikTok is just so engaging that even the most minor interaction with it obliterates current drive and motivation. But that doesn’t quite hold up.

Participants who report higher engagement with TikTok compared to other platforms. When they factored in things like social media addiction, absent-minded phone use, or good old-fashioned boredom, those didn’t seem to matter much either.

The damage caused by TikTok on your short-term plans seems to come not from TikTok necessarily, but from the general concept of short-form video. Rapid-fire short-form clips paired with constant, frictionless task switching seem to be the culprit here.

TikTok doesn’t just distract you, it actively interviews of your brain’s ability to hold onto intentions. You don’t forget because you’re having too much fun; you forget because the system is optimized to keep you swiping, constantly searching, but never remembering.

All of this made it across my Bluesky timeline thanks to a researcher named Paul Goldsmith-Pinkham, who cited a study from back in 2023 published in arXiv. Since that initial study, short-form video has spread like a plague.

It’s on TikTok, but then YouTube has its version with Shorts, Instagram/Facebook has Reels. Even Bluesky has a rudimentary version of it. As Goldsmith-Pinkham notes, a completely separate research team was able to replicate the results in a different study published in February 2025.

This added a ton of credence and strongly suggesting that the first study wasn’t a fluke: short-form video, as a format, is essentially a less elegant version of the memory-wiping Neuralyzer from Men in Black.