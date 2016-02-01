Time Warp Germany Announces 2016 Lineup



Cult Chilean artist, Ricardo Villalobos, and Canadian virtuoso, Richie Hawtin, are among the biggest names to be featured at the German edition of this year’s Time Warp festival, which will take place again in the southwestern city of Mannheim.



Time Warp announced the full 2016 lineup, marking their twenty-second year of existence since being founded in 1994. The event will take place on April 2 at its usual location, the 20,000-capacity Maimarkthalle.



British maestro Carl Cox, Russian DJ and producer Nina Kraviz, and the acclaimed B2B troupe of Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers are also set to feature, alongside the likes of Barcelona-based artist Maceo Plex and German musician Sven Väth.

You can see the full lineup above, and purchase your tickets in advance here.

