Timothée Chalamet Crashed His Own Lookalike Contest

Timothée Chalamet doppelgängers got the surprise of a lifetime this weekend. Chalamet’s fans poured into Manhattan on Sunday to compete in a lookalike contest for the Dune actor.

Even the most prepared clones, though, didn’t stand a chance when the star himself made an unscheduled appearance.

The actor walked through the massive crowd and posed for pics with competitors before heading out so the contest could get underway

VICE’s Jackson Garrett threw his hat in the ring for the competition, which was hosted by YouTuber Anthony Po. Tragically, Garrett underwent two hours of makeup and donned a wig only to be booed off stage.

After his time competing, Garrett chatted with some people present, one of whom had an ulterior motive for attending.

“Hinge isn’t working, so I have to do something,” one woman told VICE of the cards she was handing out to try and score a date with a Chalamet lookalike.

The event wasn’t without drama. Per AP, police arrived on the scene and fined organizers $500 for holding an “unpermitted costume contest.” One person was arrested during the festivities, according to the outlet.

The group soon moved to a new location and the competition was able to get underway, per the outlet.

Eventually, Miles Mitchell, a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, was named the lucky winner. He dressed as Chalamet’s Wonka character for the contest and buttered up the crowd by tossing candy out of a briefcase.

“I’m in disbelief right now,” Mitchell told VICE after his big win, for which he was awarded a $50 check and a huge trophy.