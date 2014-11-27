Tinlicker’s Remix of Susie Suh and Robot Koch’s “Here With Me” is Lighter Than Fresh Snow

Besides having one of the best DJ aliases in the game, Dutch duo Tinlicker (Mike Luck and Black Sun Empire’s Micha Heyboer) are shaping up to become the Netherland’s next big dance exports. With their five-track EP on Feed Me’s Sotto Voce label in the near horizon, Tinlicker has remixed Robot Koch and Susie Suh’s “Here With Me”—a track that you might’ve last heard on the NBC series The Blacklist. Layered with breathy vocals, sparkling synths and disco claps, the track lands softer than a fresh sprinkling of snow.

Tinlicker’s Like No Other EP is out on December 1