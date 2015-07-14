Tiny Objects Meet Their Perfect Pantone Matches

Just about every color visible to the human eye has a Pantone color match, and graphic designer Inka Mathew is on a mission to find them in real life. On her Tumblr, Tiny PMS, she uses her innate propensity for color to match small objects like sharpened pencils, small plants, and candy, with their Pantone paint chip counterparts.

“I don’t really have [a process] I don’t think,” she tells The Creators Project. “When I found an object I’d like to find the color for, I would flip through my Pantone Solid Chips book (Coated version) under the natural light from my window. I only do this during the day, of course. Natural light through the window is good. Indoor lighting distorts the actual colors a bit.” She narrows it down to two or three possible colors with ease, then lays the object onto the chip to select the final color.

Videos by VICE

“The Pantone swatch book has 1,755 colors in it,” she continues, “so almost all the time, I’d be able to find the matching color.” Now, she’s putting her knack for color sleuthery into a book, due in Spring 2016.

See more of Inka Mathew’s Tiny PMS pairings on Tumblr.

via Nevver

Related:

Marsala Named Pantone’s 2015 Color of the Year

Check Out Highlights From the 2015 Pantone Fashion Color Report

Step Inside A 5,000 Square Foot Rainbow

Poke-Pie Charts Break Down The Color Palettes Of Your Favorite Pokemon