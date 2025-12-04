Happy Thursday—and happy cold supermoon!

Today, the moon has reached its peak illumination at 100%, meaning the entire Earth-facing side of the moon is lit up by the sun. This full moon will rise in the sign of Taurus, then quickly enter Gemini early in the morning.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 4, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the full moon in Gemini, an air sign associated with intelligence and curiosity. The moon currently has around 100% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “The Moon will be visible throughout the night sky, rising at sunset in the east and setting with the sunrise the next morning in the west.”

What Is the Full Moon Phase?

The full moon phase is the fifth of eight moon phases of the lunar cycle. Lasting for about a day (or for technically only a moment), this phase occurs directly between the waxing gibbous and the waning gibbous phases. Right now, the sun is illuminating around 100% of the moon.

According to NASA, during this phase, “This is as close as we come to seeing the sun’s illumination of the entire day side of the moon (so, technically, this would be the real half moon). The moon is opposite the sun, as viewed from Earth, revealing the moon’s dayside. A full moon rises around sunset and sets around sunrise. The moon will appear full for a couple of days before it moves into the waning gibbous.”

Full Moon in Gemini

Today’s full moon is situated in the zodiac sign of Gemini, an intelligent, social air sign. When the moon enters Gemini, there’s often a desire for adventure. Because it’s a full moon, however, this energy will be even more amplified.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Full Moon Symbolism

The full moon symbolizes celebration, gratitude, and surrender. During this phase, many ancient cultures and spiritual practices gather with their community to honor their power. It serves as a great reminder to appreciate the little things in life, especially those you surround yourself with.

The supermoon in particular represents a time of stillness, clarity, emotional release, and heightened intuition. Be sure to pay close attention to synchronicities during this time.