Happy Tuesday! Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent, as it has been for a few days now. The moon currently has around 25% illumination from the sun, slowly increasing and appearing “larger” from our perspective.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 25, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent in Aquarius, an air sign known for intelligence, innovation, and independence. The moon currently has around 25% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 25, the moon is 4.95 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the new moon and the first quarter moon. During this week-long phase, the moon appears to “grow” in the sky as it gains illumination from the sun. Right now, it likely appears like a small, curved sliver of light, much like a “crescent.”

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, a particularly philanthropic, independent sign. When the moon enters Aquarius, you might feel called toward humanitarian pursuits. Additionally, you could desire space from others.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because the moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol across various cultures and spiritual practices, reminding us of life’s natural cycles and our connection to the divine. Each of the moon’s phases holds its own associated themes, with the waxing crescent moon being particularly potent.

The waxing crescent moon symbolizes a fresh start and new opportunities. Many view this phase as a time for aligned action and inspiring pursuits. You might feel more motivated to chase your dreams or act on the intentions you set during the new moon.