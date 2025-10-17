Happy Friday!

As we enter the weekend, we move closer to the new moon and a new lunar cycle, which will occur on Tuesday of next week.

Videos by VICE

Currently, we’re still in the waning crescent moon phase. Typically, this phase lasts for around a week. It’s also the last phase of the lunar cycle, occurring after the last quarter moon and just before the new moon.

If you get a chance to view the moon today, you might notice a small sliver of light in the sky.

The moon is currently 26 days old and has only 14 percent illumination from the sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: October 17, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waning crescent moon at 14 percent illumination, situated in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The current moon is about 26 days old. For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.5 days, so we are nearing the end.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last of the eight phases of the lunar cycle. During this time, the moon seemingly “shrinks” in size as it loses light from the sun.

“In this phase, the moon’s illumination is growing smaller each day until the new moon. During this part of the moon cycle, the moon is getting closer to the sun as viewed from Earth, and the night side of the moon is facing the Earth with only a small edge of the Moon being illuminated,” Moongiant explains.

Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo

Today’s waning crescent moon is still in the Earth sign of Virgo—a zodiac sign known for its practical and analytical nature.

According to Zodiac Signs, “Virgos are always paying attention to the smallest details, and their deep sense of humanity makes them one of the most careful signs of the zodiac. Their methodical approach to life ensures that nothing is left to chance, and although they are often tender, their heart might be closed [to] the outer world.”

When the moon enters Virgo, you might find more safety and security in order and clarity.

“You may have the need to organize everything chaotic and disorganized,” AstroSeek reports. “Try being more tolerant and accept imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon has long been a symbol of life’s natural cycles, intuition, and abundance. Each phase of the lunar cycle tends to represent a different yet necessary theme. For example, the full moon is all about celebration and release, while the new moon deals more with intentions and manifestation.

The waning crescent moon has its own symbolism as well. As the last of the cycle, this particular phase represents completion and rest. After a long lunar cycle, it’s time to unwind and restore your energy for the next cycle ahead.

The waning crescent moon is also the ideal time to reflect on your past decisions, actions, and priorities. If something didn’t go as planned over the past few weeks, consider what you could have done differently or better. This isn’t about stewing in your shame or resentment. Rather, it’s about taking stock of your choices so you can adjust going forward.