Happy Monday! I hope you’re ready for a new week ahead, because this one is sure to be filled with intense energy—especially as we move closer to Halloween on Friday.

We are still in the waxing crescent moon phase today, with the moon “growing” in size each evening. Currently, the moon is just over five days old and 31% illuminated by the sun.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 27, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent in Capricorn—an earth sign known for its hard work and practicality. The current moon is just over 30% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On October 27, the moon is 5.51 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is a seven(ish)-day-long phase when the moon gains illumination from the sun. During this time, the moon typically goes from just over 0% illumination to just about 50% illumination on the first quarter moon.

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn—an ambitious, hardworking sign. Often referred to as the father of the zodiac, Capricorn often brings a serious, grounded, and practical energy.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society, and you look for justification in the outside world.”

However, in seeking to serve others, be careful not to neglect yourself.

“You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you,” AstroSeek reports. “Do not seek approval from the outside—it will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you. You have to trust your inner values.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

For ages, the moon has been known for its deep spiritual and cultural symbolism, representing life’s natural cycles, femininity, abundance, and connection to the divine. Each phase of the lunar cycle holds its own powerful associations.

The waxing crescent moon in particular symbolizes a fresh start and hope—even in the darkest times. As the moon slowly becomes larger and brighter, we might begin to feel more inspired and committed to our dreams. This is a great time to set intentions and jot down your manifestations.