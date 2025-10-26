Weekly Horoscope: October 26-November 1

The final days of October bring a calm undercurrent that asks for patience more than action. Mars and Jupiter lend confidence, while Mercury’s shift in signs encourages a slower, more thoughtful pace. The week centers on truth—what feels real, what’s been stretched too far, and what deserves to transform. The universe isn’t demanding change; it’s quietly suggesting we move with more awareness.

Each planet delivers the same message: meaningful progress rarely arrives with fanfare. Small choices, sincere exchanges, and quiet realizations are what shape the days ahead. As the Moon moves through its phases, balance reveals itself in motion, not stillness. Keep your attention soft but focused, stargazer. The answers you’ve been chasing may already be within reach, waiting for you to notice them.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The week ahead brings steady motion, Aries—the kind that doesn’t demand force, just focus. Mars in Scorpio connects with Jupiter and Saturn, strengthening your confidence and discipline at once. It’s like the universe is giving you both the drive and the structure to finally get something right. That mix of passion and patience? Rare, but powerful when you find it.

By week’s end, the Moon stirs your emotions, reminding you that progress isn’t always linear. You might feel tested, but that’s just your energy shifting gears. Stay anchored in what you’ve started, even when it feels uncertain. What you build this week will last far longer than the effort it takes to begin.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Emotions sit close to the surface, Taurus, asking you to notice where something feels slightly off—maybe in how you give, or how much you’ve been holding. The Moon’s square to Venus highlights what’s ready to be rebalanced. It’s not disruption; it’s awareness. You’re simply being reminded of the comfort that comes from moving at your own pace.

As the days pass, the energy evens out. The Moon trine Venus brings calm to your relationships and rhythm to your routines. What once felt out of step starts to make sense again. Follow the feeling that steadies you. Peace isn’t something to chase—it’s what greets you when you finally slow down enough to recognize it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The week begins with your thoughts flowing easily, Gemini. There’s an openness to your communication that helps you express what’s been sitting unsaid. As Mercury moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius, the tone shifts from introspection to expansion—you’re ready to say what you mean and mean what you say. Just be mindful of timing; honesty doesn’t always need an audience.

Midweek aspects deepen your insight, helping you connect ideas that once felt far apart. Inspiration arrives through unexpected people or stories that mirror your own. By the weekend, the Moon challenges your perspective, reminding you that even sharp minds need rest. Let stillness refill the space your words usually take up.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Emotional movement takes hold, Cancer, asking you to release old expectations so new understanding can take shape. Early in the week, you might crave something steady, but those shifts you feel are laying the groundwork for stronger roots. As the Moon travels through Capricorn and Aquarius, emotions start to organize themselves into something you can finally work with.

When the Moon enters Pisces near week’s end, the energy softens and your heart follows. You’ll feel more open, more forgiving—of yourself and everyone else. Don’t rush to give meaning to what’s unfolding. Let compassion lead and trust the timing. What’s meant to stay will settle in without needing your effort to hold it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The week opens with cooperation between the Sun and Moon, setting a tone of ease and alignment. You might notice your energy feels balanced, like what you want and what you need are finally on speaking terms. This harmony makes it easier to spot opportunities that actually fit you instead of forcing what doesn’t. Stay open to simplicity—it’s working in your favor.

Midweek brings a small check-in from the Half Moon in Aquarius, highlighting where partnerships or projects need a little recalibration. By the weekend, the Sun trine Moon restores warmth and confidence, reminding you that leadership doesn’t mean control, Leo. It means trust—in yourself, and in what you’ve built so far.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your thoughts feel organized and purposeful, Virgo, as if all the small pieces are finally arranging themselves into something that makes sense. You’re noticing patterns others overlook, bringing calm to what once felt unsettled. When Mercury moves into Sagittarius, your focus widens, helping you zoom out and see how far you’ve actually come. That perspective is worth holding onto.

Toward the end of the week, interactions test how you express your needs. It’s not resistance—it’s refinement. The more direct you are, the easier it becomes to be understood. There’s confidence in clear language, and your willingness to speak plainly turns miscommunication into understanding. Sometimes truth doesn’t need to be perfect; it just needs to be real.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You might feel slightly out of sync at first, Libra, as the Moon challenges Venus and brings hidden imbalances to the surface. It’s not a setback—it’s awareness. Take note of where your energy feels drained or unreciprocated, and allow space for honesty without overanalyzing. Sometimes peace begins with simply naming what doesn’t feel aligned.

As the days move forward, ease returns like a slow inhale. The Moon trine Venus restores grace to your exchanges and steadiness to your emotions. You’ll notice how naturally things fall back into place once you stop forcing them. Let your intuition guide the pace. Connection flows best when it’s unhurried.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A shift in perspective could catch your attention early in the week, Scorpio. The Moon meets Pluto, reminding you how quickly an old belief can dissolve when faced with honesty. You’re seeing what’s real now, and that insight carries weight. Try not to resist it. What feels uncomfortable at first is actually steering you toward something sturdier.

Later, Mercury connects with Pluto, sharpening your communication and deepening how you express truth. You’ll notice people listening more closely, not because you’re louder, but because your words feel earned. Let this energy help you release what no longer fits. Transformation isn’t always dramatic—it often starts as a single decision to stop pretending.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mars trine Jupiter fuels your drive this week, Sagittarius. You’re operating with a rare mix of enthusiasm and direction, making it easier to turn ideas into action. Confidence feels earned, not impulsive. Let that motivate you, but pace yourself—growth doesn’t need to happen all at once. Every small effort counts toward something bigger.

When the Moon opposes Jupiter, emotions could swell around your ambitions. You might question whether you’re doing enough or aiming too high. Don’t let self-doubt rewrite your story. You’ve already built more momentum than you think. Celebrate progress instead of chasing perfection, and remember: adventure isn’t only found in faraway places—it’s also in how you choose to move forward.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You start the week feeling the weight of responsibility, Capricorn. The Moon square Saturn brings awareness to where your limits sit and how you’ve been managing them. It’s not failure—it’s feedback. You’re being asked to slow down and reorganize your energy so you can keep building without burning out. Let patience be your anchor.

Midweek, harmony returns. Mars trine Saturn restores purpose and confidence, giving you the endurance to follow through on what matters. The progress you make now comes from consistency, not urgency. You don’t need to prove your strength; it’s already visible in the way you keep showing up. Trust that steady pace—it’s carrying you exactly where you need to go.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The week moves fast, Aquarius, and you might feel caught between breakthrough and burnout. With Uranus retrograde meeting Mercury and the Moon in a mix of aspects, unexpected insights arrive through conversation or sudden realizations. Try to listen before reacting. Not every surprise requires a response—some only ask to be noticed. Let curiosity take the lead instead of control.

By the weekend, that same energy turns into inspiration. Something that once felt unpredictable begins to show its purpose. You’re learning how to stay flexible without losing your footing, and that’s no small thing. Change doesn’t always need to be resisted; sometimes it’s the exact shake-up that puts you back in alignment.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Dreams and reality blur a little this week, Pisces, as Neptune’s influence heightens your imagination and sensitivity. Early in the week, confusion could surface around motivation or direction—don’t rush to find logic where intuition is already guiding you. Your creative side is awake and asking to be heard, even if what it says doesn’t make perfect sense yet.

As the days unfold, Mercury’s trine to Neptune helps you give voice to what once felt indescribable. Words come easier, empathy feels stronger, and emotional honesty becomes your greatest tool. Let conversations stretch into meaningful territory. The truth you share now doesn’t just connect you to others—it reminds you how expansive you already are.

Pisces monthly horoscope

