Today’s Moon Phase: September 12, 2025

Happy Friday!

We’ve officially made it to the end of a (quite heavy) week. Currently, we’re still in the waning gibbous phase of the lunar cycle. The moon is at 69% illumination and is 20.22 days old.

This particular moon is now in the astrological sign of Taurus, a grounded and pleasure-seeking sign. You may find yourself craving peace and relaxation, all while being inspired by your ambitions.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 12, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous with 69% illumination, situated in the astrological sign of Taurus.

According to Moongiant, “The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day. On September 12, the Moon is 20.27 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last New Moon. It takes 29.53 days for the Moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all 8 Moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon is the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs directly after the full moon and before the third quarter moon, as the moon loses light. During this 7(ish)-day period, the moon’s illumination from the sun decreases from 100% to 50%. This means it appears smaller and less full each night.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today, the moon is in the astrological sign of Taurus—a particularly grounded and sensual Earth sign.

According to Co – Star, a popular astrology platform, “Tauruses are the human equivalent of moss. A handmade wooden chair. They are normally satisfied with the way things are. They embody stability. Sitting in a patch of grass, admiring the breeze. When everything else seems to be falling apart, Tauruses are a rock of dependability in an oasis of calm. Practical knowledge and experience are their modus operandi.”

When the moon enters Taurus, you might find yourself either feeling more grounded or at least craving groundedness in your life, particularly when it comes to your emotional world.

According to AstroSeek, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

Did you know that many cultures and religions assign meaning to the moon’s phases? For example, the full moon often represents a time for celebration and abundance, marking completion.

The waning gibbous moon, which directly follows the full moon, symbolizes a time for reflection, release, and gratitude. It’s an ideal time to write a list of things you’d like to let go of during this lunar cycle, be it a toxic relationship or an unfulfilling job.