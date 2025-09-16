Today’s Moon Phase: September 16, 2025

Happy Tuesday! We are more than halfway through September, moving closer and closer to the autumn equinox on September 22. We’re also nearing the new moon on September 21—a double whammy energy-wise. However, it’s all for the best, especially if you’re willing to harness this powerful time to your advantage.

Today’s moon phase is a waning crescent—as it was yesterday and as it will be again tomorrow. This particular phase occurs between the third quarter moon and the new moon. It’s also the last phase of the lunar cycle, symbolizing closure, fulfillment, and rest.

Right now, the moon is 26% illuminated by the sun and is situated in the emotional water sign of Cancer. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 16, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent with 26% illumination. Sitting in the astrological sign of Cancer, it brings an air of sensitivity along with it. If you feel a bit more emotional right now, you’re not alone.

According to Moongiant, “On September 16, the moon is 24.47 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight Moon phases.”

In other words, we are closing in on the end of this current lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

As mentioned above, the waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun. During this phase, which lasts about a week, the moon goes from 50% to 0% illumination. Once it reaches the new moon, it’s essentially invisible from our view here on Earth.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent moon phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the Sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer

If you’re into astrology, you likely know that Cancer is a particularly empathetic yet emotional sign.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “Cancer, the water sign symbolized by the crab, is a creature of both strength and sensitivity. Ruled by the emotional Moon, Cancers wear their hearts on their sleeves. They possess a deep well of intuition, allowing them to understand others’ feelings and their own.”

When the moon, which is said to govern our emotions and subconscious mind, enters Cancer, we’re essentially in for an emotional rollercoaster. However, it’s not necessarily a negative time.

According to AstroSeek, “Your feeling of safety is now related to your home, family, and related activities such as cooking and gardening. You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things. Your perception of the world can be very subjective; try to create a certain distance without being bitter. Due to your rich emotional manifestation, you can create a real sense of belonging in the world.”

Waning Crescent Symbolism

Across various cultures, spiritual practices, and ancient traditions, the moon is a symbol of femininity, intuition, and cycles. Each phase also represents different themes. For example, the full moon is a time for celebration and release, while the new moon calls for new beginnings and manifestation.

That being said, the waning crescent moon symbolizes completion and gratitude. It’s a time for surrender and rest before the next lunar cycle.