Today’s Moon Phase: September 19, 2025

Happy Friday!

We’ve officially made it to the end of the week. In just two days, we will close out the current lunar cycle and start a new one. September 21’s new moon—which also occurs during the partial solar eclipse—marks the next cycle, and how fitting for it to happen on a Sunday?

Right now, we’re still in the last few days of the waning crescent phase. The moon’s illumination from the sun is at just 5 percent, nearly invisible from our view. For the first half of today, it will be situated in the astrological sign of Leo. However, by around noon, it will move into the Earth sign of Virgo, causing a sudden energy shift.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Current Moon Phase: September 19, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent with 5 percent illumination. The current moon is 27.47 days old. For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for about 29.53 days. During this time, the moon is moving closer to the sun.

According to Moongiant, “This phase is best viewed just before the sunrise in the western sky. In this phase, the moon’s illumination is growing smaller each day until the new moon.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the third quarter moon phase and the new moon. During this week-long phase, the moon goes from 50 percent to 0 percent illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent moon phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the Sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo (and Virgo)

For the first half of today, the crescent moon will be situated in the fire sign of Leo. However, just after noon, it will move into the earth sign of Virgo, a practical and detail-oriented sign.

When the moon moves from Leo to Virgo, you might notice your mood and emotions change from fervent and bold to focused and grounded.

During the morning hours, while the moon is still in Leo, AstroSeek reports that you might “feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Once the moon moves into Virgo, however, the energy will shift as follows, according to AstroSeek: “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accepting imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Crescent Symbolism

The moon holds deep spiritual symbolism across various cultures and religions. Specifically, the waning crescent phase represents a moment of completion and release. It’s time to surrender to the outcome and trust that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

During this time, you might feel tempted to hold too tightly to the things or the people who are naturally falling out of your life. Practice letting go and having faith in your fate. Instead of fighting the change, make time for rest and self-care, allowing yourself to process your grief with grace.

Additionally, make sure to express gratitude for what you do have.