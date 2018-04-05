Tom Sour Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
for the cinnamon syrup:
1 cup granulated sugar
4 sticks cinnamon
½ vanilla bean, seeds scraped
for the cocktail:
1 ¾ ounces|50 ml bourbon
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 ½ tablespoons cinnamon syrup
1 large egg white
1 dash Angostura bitters
Tempus Doble Malta, to top
Directions
- Make the cinnamon syrup: In a small saucepan, bring the sugar, cinnamon, vanilla bean and seeds, and 1 cup water to a boil. Cook briefly to dissolve the sugar. Cool, then strain, discarding the solids.
- Make the cocktail: Mix all ingredients except beer in a cocktail shaker until the egg white foams.
- Add ice and shake 20 seconds to cool the liquid, then strain into a Collins glass and top with the beer.
- Serve with a toasted cinnamon stick to increase the intensity of the aroma.
From Forget the Michelada, Make These Beer Cocktails Instead
