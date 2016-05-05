Tommy’s Margarita Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients



1 lime wedge

kosher salt

ice

2 ounces|57 ml reposado tequila

1 ounce|28 ml fresh lime juice

½ ounce|14 ml agave nectar or juice

Directions

Moisten the outer rim of a rocks glass with the lime wedge and coat lightly with salt. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar. Shake well, strain into the rocks glass, and serve.

