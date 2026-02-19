Happy Thursday! We are almost at the weekend, so hang in there as we continue navigating the chaotic energy of eclipse season.

Right now, we are still in the waxing crescent moon phase. The moon is about 6% illuminated by the sun, gaining more light by the day.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 19, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Pisces, a dreamy, creative water sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 18, the moon is 2.25 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle. This week-long period symbolizes hope, growth, and opportunity. As the days progress, the moon becomes more and more illuminated by the sun. Eventually, it will reach 50% illumination, transitioning into the first quarter phase. But for now, it appears as a small, curved sliver of light in the sky.

As NASA reports, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the water sign of Pisces, a deeply empathetic, mystical, and sensitive sign. During this time, you might find yourself feeling more easily triggered or nostalgic.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive, and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon is a deeply symbolic phase of the lunar cycle. Occurring just after the new moon, it represents fresh starts, inspiration, and hope. During this time, you might feel more compelled to work toward your dreams, as this phase symbolizes opportunity and aligned action. Use this empowering energy to set intentions and manifest your desires.