Happy Monday!

It’s officially the start of a new week, and we’re just coming off a powerful full moon. As we move into the waning gibbous phase, the moon has around 99% illumination from the sun. From our view on Earth, it still appears full.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 2, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Leo, an ambitious, confident fire sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 2, the moon is 15.6 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle. For reference, there are eight phases in total. This week-long period occurs between the full moon and the last quarter moon. During this time, the moon loses illumination from the sun.

As NASA reports, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the Sun, the opposite side of the Moon now reflects the Moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The Moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo

Today’s waxing gibbous moon occurs in the fire sign of Leo, a bold, energetic sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving the spotlight.

According to Astroseek, right now, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon marks a period of reflection and release. During the full moon, you might have realized certain people or patterns no longer serve you. Now is the time to let them go, allowing yourself to align with the things that are meant for you. If things haven’t worked in your favor, surrender and have faith. Everything will work out how it’s meant to.