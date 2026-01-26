Happy Monday—and welcome to a new week!

We have officially reached the first quarter moon phase, meaning the moon is now about 50% illuminated by the sun, appearing like a half moon in the sky.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 26, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the first quarter moon in Taurus, a grounded, pleasure-seeking earth sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 26, the moon is 7.94 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the First Quarter Moon Phase?

The first quarter moon phase is the third of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring between the waxing crescent moon and the waxing gibbous moon. Lasting for only about a day (or technically just a moment), this short phase is often referred to as the “half moon.”

According to NASA, “The moon is now a quarter of the way through its monthly journey, and you see half of its illuminated side. People may casually call this a half moon, but remember, that’s not really what you’re witnessing in the sky. You’re seeing just a slice of the entire Moon―half of the illuminated half. A first quarter moon rises around noon and sets around midnight. It’s high in the sky in the evening and makes for excellent viewing.”

First Quarter Moon in Taurus

Today’s first quarter moon is in the earth sign of Taurus, an ambitious, sensual, and loyal sign.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

First Quarter Moon Symbolism

The first quarter moon is the phase of action and commitment. While you might have planted seeds and set intentions during the new moon and waxing crescent, now is the time to commit and work toward your dreams fully. Don’t second-guess your instincts right now; rather, embrace change and keep hustling.