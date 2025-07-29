Tony Hawk Perfomed ‘Superman’ With Goldfinger at Warped Tour and What Year Is It?

In what could also be a sentence written in 1999: Tony Hawk just turned up at Long Beach Warped Tour to perform “Superman” with Goldfinger.

On Saturday, during their set at the revitalized music festival stop in California, Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann held up a framed copy of their 1997 hit, telling the crowd, “This song fucking went gold last week. All thanks to one motherfucker, Mr Tony Hawk,” which is a reference to the song being included on the soundtrack for the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game more than 25 years ago.

As Feldman shared the news, Hawk came out onto the stage and greeted the crowd, “What’s up Los Angeles, how are you? Hey, you guys like video games? You like skateboarding? Then you might know this next song,” the legendary skateboarder said before helping the band perform the tune.

Earlier this month, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 dropped on modern gaming systems, but the warm reception quickly turned cold after fans learned that only 10 songs included on the original games made the cut for the updated soundtrack. After some online criticism, Hawk spoke out and told the BBC that choosing music for the soundtrack was not his decision alone, but rather a collaborative process along with the game development team.

“These days, just what I think fits and what I’m interested in [makes the soundtrack],” Hawk said, noting that he wasn’t “the only decider” in curating the tunes but did push to get modern artists he enjoys listening to, personally. “I did manage to throw a couple of bands in that I was stoked on – Fontaines D.C., Idles,” he said, per Billboard. “I also picked songs by artists that were already in the game, but a different song.”

As Hawk pointed out, in addition to the new artists, seven artists from the original soundtracks are back — like KRS-One, De La Soul, and Iron Maiden — with new tracks that were not on the previous games.

“Not everyone agreed with that decision, but I feel like ‘let’s keep it fresh’ and also ‘here’s help discovering other music,’” Hawk continued. “In the beginning, that’s what people expected of it – once the soundtrack became such a prominent part of the game, people were like ‘okay, what are you going to throw at us now,’ almost like an underground radio show.”