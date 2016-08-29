Hear an Infectious Six-Song EP from toyGuitar

Photo: Joe Leonard

toyGuitar released one of last year’s catchiest (and most underrated) albums with In This Mess. The members of Dead to Me, One Man Army, and Swingin’ Utters cobbled together an instantly enjoyable LP, thoroughly jam packed with power-pop hooks. Now, the San Francisco band is keeping the momentum rolling with six more jams that are equally infectious.

Their new EP, Move Like a Ghost, sees toyGuitar continuing to flex their catchy songwriting prowess. Get it stuck in your head today and pre-order it via Fat Wreck. The band is on tour soon with CJ Ramone and you can catch them at the dates below.

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV – Beauty Bar

09/03 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

09/04 – San Diego, CA – Awesome Fest 10

10/14 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

10/15 – Vancouver, BC Canada – Rickshaw Theatre

10/16 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

10/18 – Sacramento, CA – The Blue Lamp

10/19 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

10/27 – Tampa, FL – Tequila’s (Inside)

10/28 – Gainesville, FL – Cowboy’s