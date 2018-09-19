Trump took time out of his day to stab Jeff Sessions in the back again

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump isn’t particularly fond of his attorney general, but Trump’s insults of Jeff Sessions have escalated to Tuesday to a whole new level.

Nonentity level.

“I don’t have an attorney general,” Trump told the Hill in an interview at the Oval Office. “It’s very sad.”

Trump soured on his attorney general almost immediately after he appointed him since since Sessions recused himself from overseeing Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia influence on his campaign last year , but Trump is now insisting his unhappiness with Sessions is about much more than that.

“I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things, not just this,” Trump said.

Trump went on to say that he never wanted to nominate Sessions in the first place, but felt obligated because Sessions was the first member of the U.S. Senate to endorse him. His criticisms began during his performance in the confirmation process.

“I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn’t see it,” Trump said.

“And then he went through the nominating process and he did very poorly,” Trump said “I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers. Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.”

Trump said it was “unfair” of Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Trump said he wanted to “leave things alone,” but he left the possibility of firing Sessions open.

“We’ll see how it goes with Jeff,” Trump said. “I’m very disappointed in Jeff. Very disappointed.”

Cover: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during the Second Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, September 18, 2018. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)