If You Use Word, You Need to Turn Off This One Feature

This post is part of a weeklong series to help our readers improve their digital security. Follow along here.

Day Seven: Disable Macros in Word

If you use Microsoft Word for work and don’t use macros, disable them. Click the File tab.

Click Options. Click “Trust Center”, and then select “Trust Center Settings.” In the Trust Center, click Macro Settings. Select “Disable all macros without notification.” Click OK.

Why should I do this?

Our guide says: “Hackers can use Microsoft Office macros inside documents to spread malware to your computer. It’s an old trick, but it’s back in vogue to spread ransomware.”