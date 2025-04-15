Turnstile Taps Teezo Touchdown, Boy Harsher, and Big Boy for New Album Release Show

On the heels of revealing their forthcoming new album, Never Enough, Turnstile has announced a big release show with Teezo Touchdown, Boy Harsher, and Big Boy as support.

The show will happen on June 5th at Under the K Bridge in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, April 18.

The album release show news comes one week after Turnstile announced Never Enough—their first full-length release in four years, set to debut on June 6—and shared the album’s title track, which is available on all streaming platforms and features an official music video directed by the band’s own Brendan Yates (vocals) and Pat McCrory (lead guitar), which you can see below.

The song is certainly a compelling expansion on how Turnstile’s sound has evolved over the past several years. It has a great riff, is infectiously catchy, and leaves you eager for more.

“Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, Never Enough is produced by Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound,” reads a press release. “A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. Never Enough follows Turnstile’s widely celebrated album Glow On, which earned the band four Grammy nominations.”

Never Enough is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with several limited edition vinyl color variants available in the band’s store.

Turnstile Only Has a Handful of 2025 Shows So Far

In addition to their album release show, Turnstile also has several International and North American festival appearances slated for 2025, which you can see below:

Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain (6/7)

Outbreak Fest in London, United Kingdom (6/13)

Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal (6/14)

Hellfest in Clisson, France (6/21)

Jera On Air in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands (6/28)

Glastonbury in Somerset, United Kingdom (6/29)

Ottawa Blues Festival in Ottawa, Canada (7/12)

Aftershock in Sacramento, California (10/3)

For tickets and more information, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.