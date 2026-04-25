Two Early 1990s Games Are Getting Surprise Physical Re-Releases This Fall

Two iconic games from the SEGA Genesis and Super Famicom/SNES era are getting brand-new physical releases in May 2026, more than three decades after their original releases.

Psycho Dream Physical Edition Re-Release

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Psycho Dream originally launched in December 1992 on the Super Famicom. There were plans to bring the game to the U.S. in September 1993, but the port (retitled to Dream Probe) was cancelled alongside a handful of other titles before releasing.

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Fans were finally able to revisit this title a few years ago when it was added to the SNES collection on the Nintendo Classics app for the Nintendo Switch. A standalone digital version was also released for eShops on modern consoles that uses an English translation in September 2025.

Despite the modern digital release, there are still some purists who would prefer to play a physical cartridge edition of the game. That is about to be a possibility thanks to a new release of the game coming from Retro-Bit.

“A young girl looking to escape the real world has sent her mind into a virtual world known as a D Movie. The only way to save her is to enter her world and free her mind from captivity. This has to be done before her body dies in the real world, which will also trap Ryō and Maria, members of an elite rescue team. This collector’s edition by Retro-Bit is the first time the game has been fully translated into English in a physical release!”

Psycho Dream pre-orders for NTSC-U and PAL SNES consoles are available through May 24. It is estimated that all units will be delivered to their respective retailers by September 2026.

Arcus Odyssey Physical Edition Re-Release

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The Arcus franchise kicked off all the way back in 1988 with the original installment. Arcus was first-person RPG inspired by western-style RPGs and Dungeons and Dragons.

A handful of sequels arrived in the coming years before the series finally made its way to the west with the 1991 SEGA Genesis version of Arcus Odyssey. Retro-Bit Publishing is now preparing to re-release this classic title with a massive Collector’s Edition featuring a luminous amber cartridge for SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive consoles.

“Castomira has returned from her thousand-year banishment to take over the lands of Arcus. It’s up to four heroes to seek out allies and prevent the evil sorceress from world domination. This Wolf Team classic returns once more in this gorgeous collector’s edition from Retro-Bit!”

Arcus Odyssey pre-orders for NTSC-U and PAL SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive consoles are available through May 24. It is estimated that all units will be delivered to their respective retailers by September 2026.