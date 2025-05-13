Two-Game Tuesday: Mansions and Sushi, A Plateful of Indie Game Weirdness

Another week, another Tuesday that I get to throw a couple more indie games at you. That’s right, after correctly guessing that I’d be too pissed off last Tuesday to do this, I’m here on the correct day, with the correct alliterative title. This week, I’ve got two potential bangers that popped up on my Bluesky timeline at the same time, Mansion of a Million Monsters! and Sushi Ben.

‘Mansion of a Million Monsters!’

I have absolutely zero idea of what the hell I’m looking at. And I love every second of it. A top-down mystery game with elements of Mario Party and maybe even some of those old Cartoon Network Flash games I grew up loving? Sign me up twice. Mansion of a Million Monsters! has you solving cases to get to the bottom of the mystery at Orchard Mansion. I ended up following the dev via a starter pack, but because my timeline is also filled with sports and some of my friends just talking trash, I missed this game until I saw this post pop up today.

The ingredients to my game: -All the cartoons I watched as a kid-All the cartoons I've watched with my kids -Goofy co-op action adventure in a wacky mansion inspired by zelda dungeons/early resident evil locales-Super mario party somehow thrown into the blender?you can wishlist it on steam :) — Kris (@kristruitt.bsky.social) 2025-05-13T21:16:17.151Z

That entire description is geared towards me in a way that’s mind-blowing. So, yes, as soon as this game is available, I need parts. I’m most excited to play the Mixed-Up Mansion Mode that randomizes the mansion and everything in it. If the art style is any indication, that mode, along with the story, should provide some pretty hilarious results. Wishlist it on Steam now.

‘Sushi ben’ – the first vr indie title i’ve highlighted

The aforementioned post also introduced me to Sushi Ben. Although it’s been on PSVR2 since last year, it’s releasing on Steam in Q2 2025. And the first thing I noticed was the art style. The second thing I noticed was that it was all over the place in the best possible ways. That trailer had fishing, ping pong, and dogs. Now, I don’t own any VR gear, but Shaun does, and I think he might love this. Edit: Shaun does indeed love it.

The game is described as “a slice-of-life adventure where you befriend the locals of a small town and complete various minigames in order to save a beloved local sushi bar from the machinations of dastardly landsharks!”

Give me more silly stuff like this. That absolutely sounds like something I would watch on TV. And if I had the gear, I’d pick this up with no hesitation. I can’t get over the stuff indie devs come up with and the work they put into these games. I have as much fun searching for these games as I do writing about and playing them. Until next time.