‘Sushi Ben’ Finally Got a Non-VR Demo, so Stop What You’re Doing and Check It Out Now

I’ve spoken up about my love for Sushi Ben on many, many occasions. This lovely slice of life/visual novel VR experience is one of my all-time favorites. There’s nothing quite like it, and I’m quick to recommend it to anyone I know with a VR headset. But now, Big Brane Studios, Inc. has been working around the clock to deliver the ultimate non-VR experience, taking one of the most charming games I’ve ever played and turning it into something everybody can enjoy. No headset required. That’s right: Sushi Ben is coming to Steam as a non-VR experience, and I need everybody I know to be as excited as I am.

Screenshot: Big Brane Studios, Inc

‘Sushi Ben’ Is Basically an Interactive Manga, and You Can Also Go Fishing With Buff Women

I initially became interested in Sushi Ben after seeing a game that looked like one of my all-time favorites, Mega Man Legends, floating around on Twitter. Then, I slowly started digging more into the game. I learned that there was fishing, a purple-haired tsundere woman who never touches the ground on her own volition, and a cast of some of the most quirky individuals I’ve ever seen. Immediately in love, I bought and downloaded Sushi Ben. In the roughly 2 years since its release, I have yet to find another narrative adventure on the Quest store that even comes close to this one.

It’s also one of those games that I was quick to recommend to my manga/anime-loving friends. But if they didn’t have a VR headset, they couldn’t join in on the fun. That’s why I’m here today to say: there’s finally a non-VR demo available on Steam. I’ve streamed some of the VR gameplay to my buddies, and they were instantly hooked. There’s a reason why Sushi Ben has a 4.6 on the Meta Quest store and 4.72 on PlayStation. It’s an incredible experience, and I can’t imagine it being any less amazing in its “flat”/non-VR version.

Do yourself a favor: grab yourself a drink. Sit down, get comfortable, and download the Sushi Ben demo. Treat yourself to something as decadent as the finest sashimi out there. This is one that you don’t want to miss.