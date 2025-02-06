Two Guys Got High and Tried to Dodge Bullets. They Failed.

Sometimes when we smoke a little weed we can feel a little bit invincible. Like we’re are on top of the world. And nothing can ever bring us down, not even a speeding bullet.

Maybe in those moments, we feel like we can dodge bullets like Neo from The Matrix. That feeling doesn’t mean we can do that; it certainly doesn’t mean we should attempt to. Sadly, a couple of guys in Utah got a little high and tried to do exactly that with some predictably tragic results.

Videos by VICE

On Sunday, February 2, in the town of Kearns, Utah, 23-year-old Ashton Jonathan Mann shot and killed his fellow 23-year-old friend. The pair had been smoking marijuana when Mann’s friend began boasting that he could dodge a bullet.

Two Guys In Utah Got High And Tried To Dodge Bullets, But Failed.

While I’ve never gotten so high that I’ve lost all sense of reason and logic like a teenager driven mad by reefer in a 1950s PSA, apparently some people do. That’s the only logical explanation for what happened next.

The pair moved the party into the garage where Mann allegedly unloaded two guns and would “fire” them at his friend so he could “dodge” the bullets. Mann pulled the trigger while aiming the gun at his friend while his friend tried to “jump out of the way to prove that he could move before the trigger was pulled.”

The friend successfully “dodged” five pulls of the trigger. On the sixth, the gun fired, striking Mann’s friend in the chest. Emergency services eventually arrived but there wasn’t much else they could do. Mann’s friend died, and Mann was arrested on one count of second-degree felony manslaughter and one third-degree felony charge related to firearms.

Let this be a lesson to you all. It’s a simple yet nuanced lesson that everyone needs to learn before they make a grave mistake. You cannot dodge bullets, especially when you’re high and your reflexes are shit.