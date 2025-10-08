Tyler, the Creator Thanks Josh Safdie for Opportunity in New Film ‘Marty Supreme’

After the tour of a lifetime, Tyler, the Creator is trying his hand at acting. Sure, he’s done some silly roles in the past. Loiter Squad is foundational for a lot of people growing up in the early 2010s. Moreover, you could see Tyler in the last Jackass movie and hear him in Pharrell’s Piece by Piece Lego biopic too. But formal acting? Josh Safdie’s solo debut film with Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme, is Tyler’s first real role. Consequently, he’s expressing his extreme gratitude accordingly.

Recently, Tyler, the Creator spoke at the 63rd New York Film Festival where Safdie held a surprise screening for Marty Supreme. There, he revs the crowd up, thanking him for the opportunity. Additionally, he emphasizes how great of a director he is and the level of trust Tyler has in anything he does in the future. So if we see Tyler in another Safdie flick, we know why.

Videos by VICE

Tyler, The Creator Candidly Thanks Josh Safdie For Big Acting Role

“Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man. I’m so grateful, beyond grateful. I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all. This man is so good that I trusted him and said, ‘Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script. I will show up and be there,’” Tyler, the Creator tells the audience. “Because I trust this man and the way he curated and handled every detail. And the team, working with y’all, it was so wonderful. I got emotional up there because you gave me a chance, so I thank you, I love you, and thank you. Please give it up.”

Perhaps we might see Tyler, the Creator take more cracks at the big screen in the future. It would make sense considering he teased not touring again for a while. At one of his last Chromakopia tour stops, he toyed with the idea of staying off the road for a while. “I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again, because I’m f***ing not 20 no more,” Tyler says at the time. “I can’t lie to y’all. I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very, very long break.”