UFC Vancouver Quick Results: Maia, Pettis, VanZant Claim Finish Wins

Emotional Maia to Wait for Title Shot

After scoring another amazing submission win in the main event of UFC Vancouver, an emotional Demian Maia said he would wait for the winner of Tyron Woodley versus Stephen Thompson to claim his title shot.

Videos by VICE

“This is six in a row,” said an emotional Maia in his post fight interview. “This guy has been knocking out everybody, he’s a former champion.

“I knew it would be a hard fight. I’m just so happy now, I think I earned a title shot. Now, finally, I will get the chance to fight for a title.”

The jiu jitsu wizard attached himself to Condit’s lead leg immediately and expertly transitioned to the back when the fight hit the ground. It took him less than two minutes to secure the choke, and Condit looked very dejected given the ease that the Brazilian found in pulling off the task.

Pettis Makes Statement with Submission in Featherweight Debut

Anthony Pettis made a big impression in his featherweight debut with a third round guillotine finish against Brazilian jiu jitsu ace, Charles Oliveira.

‘Showtime’ proved that his potent power came with him to the lighter weight class when he dropped Oliveira with a body shot in the first round. Despite having a clear advantage in the early striking exchanges, Pettis opted to join the Brazilian on the mat after the clinical shot.

In the second round, Oliveira rallied and controlled Pettis from the back for the majority of the five minutes. It wasn’t looking good for ‘Showtime’ when he was taken down in the third round, but he caught Oliveira in a guillotine during a scramble to secure the win.

The win turns over a three-fight slide for Pettis, who announced his intentions for the belt in his post-fight interview.

VanZant Scores Stunning Switch Kick KO

Paige VanZant underlined her claims that she is dedicated to the fight game by recording a spectacular second round knockout over Bec Rawlings. VanZant got caught up in some exchanges with the Australian in the first round and scored with some leg kicks of her own.

When the second round kicked off, VanZant faked a right kick to the body before jumping into a left head kick that dropped Rawlings. She followed up the stunning shot with grounded strikes that forced the referee to call a stop to the contest.

Lauzon and Miller put on Another Show

Joe Lauzon and Jim Miller left it all in the cage when they opened the main card with a rematch from their 2012 meeting that won ‘Fight of the Year’ honors. Although nobody really knew for sure who had taken each round given how close they were, Miller took victory by split decision.

Lauzon scored a takedown midway through each round and enjoyed periods of dominance, but Miller looked like he scored the most damaging blows throughout the meeting. Miller moves to 2-0 against Lauzon, but there are plenty of fans who wouldn’t mind seeing the two face off again in the future.

Prelims

Sam Alvey got back to winning ways at the top of the prelim card with a second round TKO win over Kevin Casey. “Smilin’ Sam” buckled Casey early in the second round, and just as he seemed to compose himself, Casey got cracked with a right hand that dropped him to the canvas.

Alvey poured on grounded shots and the referee called a stop to the action seconds before the second round finished.

Kyle Bochniak was superior in the majority of the striking exchanges on route to his split decision win over Enrique Barzola. His jab-cross combination scored well and the Bostonian chewed up Barzola’s lead leg with kicks throughout the bout.

Some boos sounded around the Rogers Center when the winner was announced. Barzola definitely won himself some new fans with passionate display in Vancouver.

Alessio Di Chirico took his first win under the UFC banner in his sophomore outing with the promotion when he claimed a split decision win over gritty veteran Garreth McLellan.

The Roman rocked McLellan with a sharp elbow in the second round, but somehow the South African rallied and stayed in the contest. Di Chirico impressed in the opening exchanges with his straight punches, but McLellan stifled his striking attacks as he forced the 26-year-old to grapple as often as he could over the 15 minutes.

Unbeaten Brazilian Felipe Silva made a big impression in his UFC debut when he stopped Shane Campbell in just over a minute. Silva caught Campbell with a shot to the body and unloaded on his head as he looked to protect his rib.

Fight Pass Prelims

Chad Laprise had to be dragged off Thibault Gouti just over 90 seconds into their catchweight clash at 159 lbs. Laprise caught Gouti with a beautifully timed right hand and chased him down with ground and pound until the referee stopped the bout.

The victory broke a two-fight losing streak for Laprise, who apologized for being unable to make the lightweight limit for the bout in his post-fight interview. The Canadian claimed that he will move up to welterweight for his next bout.

In the curtain raiser, Jeremy Kennedy announced his intentions to move back down to featherweight after taking a decision win over Alessandro Ricci in his UFC debut. Kennedy’s clinch control and superior grappling technique allowed him to dominate Muay Thai expert Ricci, who stepped up on five day’s notice to replace the injured Josh Emmett.