Under-14 Soccer Player Scores on Absurd Scorpion Kick

This clip comes to us from an under-14 match in Brazil between Gremio and Novo Hamburgo. Gremio were carving up the Hamburgo defense and looked to have a pretty goal set up when fate decided let’s actually make this even better. The initial cross gets passed back with a little backheel flick, setting up a surgically placed shot that didn’t quite curl enough.

Bad luck, it hit the woodwork, but then, sweet Jesus, what a rebound. The ball bounced off the turf in the penalty area and hung up in the air long enough for Gremio defender Thomas Luciano to clean up. It was arching high enough that he wasn’t going to be able to control it, or even head, so he flung his legs backward and hit a ridiculous scorpion kick over the keeper. The play actually unfolded right in front of the keeper and he was in good position to make a save, but the quality and absurdity of the strike had him diving in vain. The goal is great, but don’t sleep on the reaction from the defender who let up on Luciano, freeing him up for the kick. He’s amazed/a little horrified with himself.

