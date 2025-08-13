You Can Run Wild on This Treadmill Made Specifically for Speed Runners

Runners are a wild breed. Y’all aren’t satisfied unless you’re running flat out? Yeah, I get it. I get the zoomies too sometimes. The Foldi S3 is a speed demon among affordable treadmills. So, 7.6 miles per hour doesn’t sound fast when I’m typing it like this, since we’re all used to seeing the MPH figure flash by at bigger numbers on our cars’ speedometers.

But that’s a pretty brisk run, let me tell you. Too many treadmills don’t let you practice running for your life, or at least practice for a serious marathon race. The UREVO Foldi 3S doesn’t just have a name that’s fun to say. It has the speed and enough room on its platform to use it.

At 42.5 by 16.5 inches, the Foldi 3S’ platform is adequately wide and long enough, which means you can break out those long running strides without fear of slipping off a too-small treadmill. You just have to raise the side rails to unlock the UREVO’s full speed setting.

Yadda yadda, something about safety. They fold down and are entirely out of the way when you just feel like a leisurely walk, though.

The rails are canted forward so as not to interfere with the desk, but the UREVO also comes with a desk of its own that you can attach to the rails, with space enough for a laptop, phone, and book. The weight capacity is 265 pounds.

Downsides? It’s a hefty machine, weighing in at 87.5 pounds, even though it has wheels to help you maneuver it around the room for placement, or if you like to tuck it into a corner when it’s not in use, you’ll use a bit of muscle on this not-too-portable speed demon.

Maybe that’ll just be part of your fitness routine from now on.