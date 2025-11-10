This Kitty Vape Battery Is the (High) Cat’s Pajamas

Why the hell would you want a vape battery that’s shaped like a cat? Why the f*ck not? Listen, I judged it at first as something cringey, but I have come around and am a total cat person now (don’t tell my dog). The Vape Kitty Battery is outside the (litter)box, but delivers smooth hits, a comfy feel, and a cuddly look.

She a cutie

We have to talk about the obvious draw here. It’s a vape battery that looks like some funky, vaporwave cat. It’s weird but also wonderful. I’ll be real—this isn’t the kind of thing I would ever buy for myself normally. I might even scoff at it. But since I’ve been using it, I’ve kind of fallen in love. It puts a fun twist on using a vape and is super cute.

While I love a sleek, small vape that can easily be hidden, this little babe has become my new at-home device. It doesn’t get lost in my sheets or fall between the couch cushions. The larger size and colorful (I have the tie-dye kitty, but there’s also an all-black one, if you’re into spooky vibes) make it much harder for me to lose track of. It’s still small enough to fit most of my pockets, and the little cat belly is comfortable to hold in your hand.

Unlike most slippery vapes, this one has a silicone layer that offers superb grip. It’s soft and smooth, making it an enjoyable item to keep in your hand while you’re chilling. It’s also pretty cute how the sunglasses light up too.

User-Friendly Kitty

Courtesy of author

I hate a complicated vape, and luckily, this one is easy to operate. The standard five clicks to turn on, two clicks to change the heat level, and a click and hold to hit. If you’ve used vapes before, you know this is standard. Where’s the button, you ask? It’s the nose! So freakin’ cute.

One of my favorite aspects is that the vape doesn’t need to be charged often. I actually haven’t charged it and have been using it nonstop for over a week. Some vapes die within a day, but this kitty doesn’t get sleepy very easily. It also doesn’t turn itself off, so you can just press the nose and start ripping it at any moment. If you’re lazy like me—I hate charging, I hate pressing the button a million times, I hate turning it off to conserve battery—you’ll get along with this feline.

Like all the good vapes, it has a 510 thread that will fit most carts. For voltage levels, you can choose from 3.2v, 3.6v, or 4.0v, depending on how loud you want that purr to be. Me? I always go for the highest perch on the cattree, because why not?

Softer Than a Kitten

The hits are perfectly smooth and easygoing, so there’s no clogging or stalling that I’ve noticed. Nothing sucks more than trying to suck a hit out when the battery isn’t heating right. But this one always has a warm belly. You can rip huge puffs effortlessly and without wrecking yourself. For a super smooth hit, I recommend a creamy strain like Ice Cream Cake (ya, Tribe Tokes makes one of those).

Every hit is even and easy, so you won’t get those harsh throat hits that make you question your decisions. This kitty is always kind and consistent, a pet you can depend on.

Adoption Fee

Can we really put a price on precious? Yeah, we can. It’s $45. Not cheap, but this isn’t the kind of product you’re buying out of urgent necessity. It’s fun! It’s unique! It’s charming! So you can use that free, bland-ass battery that the dispensary gave you, or you can upgrade to something more adorable and playful, like this pussycat.

It might not be something you’re willing to invest in for yourself, but it’s such a funny and sweet gift for your stoner bestie. For all the cannabis-loving cat owners os vaporwave stoners, this is the perfect surprise.

Make a New Furry Friend

Get the adoption papers and the litterbox ready. Let the Vape Kitty Battery into your life, and it’ll make every hit a bit more wholesome. If you’re looking at this and thinking “wow, that’s cheesy,” you’d be right. But I’m not lactose intolerance, and not interested in taking myself too seriously. The Vape Kitty Battery is silly and sweet, and on top of the aesthetic, it’s a superior battery design.

If You’re Not a Cat Person…

