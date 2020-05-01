WATCH: Our New Documentary About Raving in Virtual Reality

In the first episode of Ravespotting – our new series exploring unique scenes in underground rave culture – host Tir Dhondy immerses herself in the online world of virtual parties.

Before the global pandemic, the world was becoming more wary of life online, deleting Twitter and going on digital detoxes for their own wellbeing. Now, it seems mass isolation has accelerated our digital evolution by immersing us deeper into the metaverse.

Videos by VICE

In her search for the wildest and most immersive parties she can find online, Tir tries everything from a live-streamed glitter tutorial and a Zoom-based Covid Room rave, with Italians who’ve been in quarantine for the longest so far in Europe, to a 24-hour Second Life quarantine rave with artists like DJ Loser, Mutant Joe and LA-based rapper Kreayshawn, vicariously dancing through her avatar.

Could this replace going out all together?