The VICE Guide To Understanding Neurodiversity

In this episode of “The VICE Guide To Being Better”, our host Jenna Suffern sits down with neurodiversity advocate, author and public speaker Sonny Jane Wise. A quick scroll through Sonny’s socials should give you an idea of what they’re all about — normalising and celebrating the neurodivergent experience, and making space for those who aren’t often represented or understood.

Jenna and Sonny get deep into society’s ingrained expectations of people, the role gender plays in neurodiversity, and how we can make progress to become more understanding of folks’ different experiences.

