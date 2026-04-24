VICE is Going on Tour: Come Celebrate the Launch of Our New Issue IRL

The spring 2026 issue of VICE magazine, The Not The Photo Issue, is almost here. With the current confluence of the Epstein files, live-streamed war, and generative AI making it difficult to trust your own two eyeballs anymore, this psyche-shattering 184-page special asks, which images are most messing with our heads today, and why?

Or, as our Editor in Chief put it, “we wanted to make a magazine that wasn’t just a more boring version of your phone.”

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In that spirit, we’re going on tour—in real life—next week to celebrate the issue launch. So why don’t you bring yourself and your phone to one of the following locations, meet some of the people who made it happen, and get your hands on a free copy of the magazine.

April 28: Manchester @ Village Books

Village Books will be hosting us in-store from 6PM–9PM. Join us and Jake Hanrahan from Away Days for a screening of their latest documentary, Thirteen Sector, and VICE’s latest documentary, Xplosion, at 7PM.

April 29: Paris @ Pigalle Country Club

Jean-Baptiste Chiara will be hosting us at Paris’s premier “fucked up bar for fucked up people” from 8PM–3PM, where there will be drinking, dancing, and free copies of the magazine.

April 30: Berlin @ Firmament

Drinking, dancing, free copies of the blah blah yeah you get it. Followed by an afters at 8MM Bar.

May 01: Berlin AT LARGE

We’re going to drop a geotag and ride the U-Bahn round in circles until all our remaining magazines get taken. Catch us if you can.

The spring 2026 issue of VICE magazine, THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE, is shipping worldwide now. Click here to pre-order the individual issue—or subscribe to the magazine for a full year and get this and the next three issues, sent straight to your door.