The Lineup for Today’s VICE NewFront Party Is Here, and You Can Come

Today, we’re throwing a pretty dope party for our NewFront announcement. You probably have heard, because holy hell this is going to get pretty freaky. Things kick off at Pier 59 in New York City at 4:15 PM, and we’ve invited some of our best pals to perform (yeah, we don’t care—we’re saying that Pusha T is one of our best pals). Nick Zinner is fronting a house band that features Brian Chase of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jaleel Bunton of TV on the Radio, and the legendary producer Money Mark.

Yeah, we know.

Videos by VICE

What’s more is that the band will feature guest vocal spots from the aforementioned best friend Pusha T, Charli XCX, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, Meredith Graves, and Kristin Kontrol. Plus, there are a whole bunch of other people playing that we legally can’t tell you about—but trust us, this is going to be one hell of a party. Remember when we threw that little party when we turned 20? Yeah, think about those vibes.

But you know what the best part is? This isn’t some insider thing that we’re going to show off to give you FOMO. Instead, we’re opening this event to the public. RSVP here, and the first 100 people that arrive will be able to join us as we lose our collective minds to King Push and dance mindlessly to Charli XCX. The only stipulation is that you have to be over the age of 21.

We’ll see you later.

Love,

VICE