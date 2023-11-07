VICE Spotlight: Srirachi

Srirachi raps like the devil on your shoulder.

Drifting between conscience and temptation, she lures you into the wicked world of deplorable, hot girl behaviour. Exploring a range of genres from dance, rap and EDM, her songs are guaranteed to make you sweat.

Brazen and confident in every rhyme she spits, Srirachi is an artist unwilling to compromise or adjust herself for the mainstream’s palate. And we love her for it.

Raised on a concoction of “Paris By Night” reruns (a Vietnamese musical-comedy television show), the discographies of early Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and B.o.B, and the intersections of 2010s pop music, Srirachi’s tastes are a direct result of the wide variations of music she consumed growing up.

“I loved normal teen pop music growing up, like Calvin Harris and David Guetta. Lots of ‘normie’ music. I still love pop and dance music. Even hip-hop is pop music now.” she told VICE.

Coming from an entirely non-musical family, it even stumps Naarm-based rapper Srirachi, born Mimi, where her musical inclinations came from.

“I genuinely don’t know where it came from. Maybe school.”

It was a high school friend who became an early driving force in Srirachi’s writing and rapping career. School yard rap battles would eventually lead her to posting videos of herself rapping on Facebook, then performing at university events, and a series of gigs since.

While one half of her is challenging the Australian rap norms, the other half is still relishing a life outside of music.

“[A career in music] is something that I still feel like I’m falling into. I also do live a very average, normal life,” she said. “I’m still studying and finishing up my last semester of uni right now.”

“It’s still something that I have to convince myself of. I didn’t grow up thinking that being creative was a good thing or a great profession or career to follow.”

Part of what makes Srirachi an unmatched lyrical entity is how effortlessly she fuses herself to her music. She flexes her sense of humour consistently throughout her music – it’s not a Srirachi song without a tongue-in-cheek one liner. Her music is filled with wild, niche references to memes, pop culture and the human anatomy that make you shake your head – not only at their crudeness, but how clever they are. The ability to be openly racy and make it comedic is something that comes naturally to Srirachi. There is no real method to maintain it.

“I just got it like that,” she said. “It is how it is. I think I’m just a storyteller. I really do love telling stories,” she said.

“Whenever I have new experiences, I tell the friend group and it’s just translated into the music because it’s based on a real-life story.”

Portions of Srirachi’s real life story are told through her debut project “SRIRACHI SAFARI”. Inspired by a time in her life spent alone, fending for herself, she cut her traditionally long black hair into a bob and was nicknamed “Dora the Explorer” by friends and followers online. And the brand stuck – reflected into an EP that details Srirachi’s first leap into unknown territory.

“I moved out of my parents house and I was really discovering things and experiencing things on my own. And in the jungle, you don’t know what’s gonna happen. You’re in danger, you have to become independent. But there’s also a lot of beauty in nature and the wilderness.” she said.

Utilising high BPMs that encompass most EDM, house and jersey club soundscapes, “SRIRACHI SAFARI” details a hectic time in Srirachi’s life filled with new people, new experiences, and lots of dancing. Her brash attitude, which she wears with honour, is borrowed from artists like Rico Nasty, who have used music as a catalyst for embodying female rage.

“I used to be a massive fan of Rico when I was an angsty teen,” she said.

“I remember someone saying to me that I’m really aggressive with the music. At first I was like ‘no I’m not’, but then I really listened and realised it. During that time, I wasn’t happy. And sometimes sadness translates into anger.”

Whether she’s upset, joyous, or just wanting to shake some ass, one thing you’re guaranteed from Srirachi every time is her wholehearted self. Her music has always been meditative – a place to home her thoughts. Now, she’s ready to show the world that it’s nothing to apologise for.

“I’ll always think of my music as a selfish thing. It’s for me. And it’s for me to be who I am, who I want to be, and showcase myself in that way,” she said.

“I want other people to see that and create the same opportunities for themselves so that they also give themself the space to say whatever they want and be whoever they want.”





Adele is the Junior Writer & Producer for VICE AU/NZ. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter here.



