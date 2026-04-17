VICE’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Predictions

This weekend, WWE puts on its most anticipated event of the year: WrestleMania 42. Live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, it’s the first-ever back-to-back WrestleMania in the same city. Across the two days, fans will see titles defended, possible title changes, and maybe even a few surprises (it’s WrestleMania, right?)

CM Punk defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns on night 2, their second-ever singles match. On night 1, there’s a possibility a new set of Women’s Tag Team Champions are crowned as well as a new Undisputed WWE Champion in Randy Orton.

Videos by VICE

Check out our predictions for WrestleMania 42 below…

WrestleMania 42 Saturday

Play video

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

This feud has been going on far too long at this stage, however, it’s exciting to see Lee head into a WrestleMania where she can have adequate time to tell a story. She comes from a generation of women in WWE who weren’t afforded that opportunity. To do so as champion, 10 years after “retirement,” it’ll be a moment fans never forget. With that being said I fully expect Lynch to reclaim the title.

Prediction: Becky Lynch wins

Play video

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

This is one of the only non-title matches on night one, and I expect it’ll be a show stealer. Both men know how to put on a big match where it counts, and what’s a bigger deal than WrestleMania? It was a crime to see Gunther, one of the best stars in the company who retired Goldberg and John Cena last year, wasn’t on the card. There’s not a whole lot at stake here, but given Gunther’s recent dealings with Paul Heyman, I suspect there might be more to the story.

Prediction: Gunther wins

Play video

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

It’s hard to think of very many women in the WWE who are as big as Morgan is in terms of star power. While she’s matches at WrestleMania before, including her match against Rhea Ripley at WM 40, it’s only right if she wins and restores order to the Judgment Day with the title she never lost. She’s put in a lot of hard work over the last year, and since her return from injury, so the payoff will be huge.

Prediction: Liv Morgan wins

Play video

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

Rhodes losing the title and winning to have one of WWE’s biggest stars take part in the Royal Rumble makes me believe that Orton is well on his way to winning number 15. Not only because his career is winding down and there might not be many other opportunities to belt him before retirement, but Rhodes is in desperate need of a change. If the whole story centers around TKO slighting Rhodes heading into multiple WrestleMania seasons, then Rhodes has no choice but to lose and begin the chase back to the top. With Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee inserting themselves into a match that sold itself, given their 20-year history, expect plenty of overbooking.

Prediction: Randy Orton wins

Play video

Unsanctioned: Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

Two of WWE’s biggest and hard-hitting men clashing, what’s not to like? It’s time for Fatu to become the main event star that SmackDown desperately needs. According to Bodyslam+, McIntyre will take scheduled time off to film the Highlander reboot film, so it’s a no-brainer that The Samoan Werewolf gets his crowning moment at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Jacob Fatu wins

Play video

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend

This is a tough one to call. On one hand, there’s an opportunity to solidify the champions by having them retain. It’s the safe option. However, if Nikki Bella is cleared to wrestle by Saturday, there’s no way they don’t belt The Bella Twins. They’ve been adamant about winning the titles before their retirement, and they’re on their final contract with the company. It’s a now-or-never situation, and there’s no bigger way to do it than to have the Hall of Famers have their WrestleMania moment. Interestingly, neither Nikki nor Brie was on WWE Raw this week, where the rest of the teams got physical. It seems WWE is trying to keep them as healthy as possible going into this weekend.

Prediction: Bella Twins win

Play video

The Usos and LA Knight vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed

It’s high time to put an end to this feud, so I don’t see a world where the babyfaces don’t get the win. The Usos and LA Knight—especially the latter—are in need of a huge win. Hopefully, this is that moment.

Prediction: The Usos and LA Knight win

Wrestlemania 42 Sunday

Play video

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

There’s zero reason in the big 2026 that Lesnar needs to beat Femi. It’s time to build the next generation of stars that will carry wrestling into the future, and Femi is that. He’s been on the main roster a short time but his imposing figure makes everyone turn their head. Plus, their face-to-face at the Royal Rumble proves that Femi is the only answer.

Prediction: Oba Femi wins

Play video

U.S. Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams

Speaking of building the next generation, it only makes sense to crown Trick Williams at WrestleMania, right? Well, Sami Zayn might put a wrench in those plans. His gimmick has become stale and the live audience is finally waking up to what the internet has been saying for a year. Now, he’s getting booed relentlessly as a babyface. I suspect there will be a double turn, and Zayn will cheat to retain. Williams will get his crowning moment at WWE Backlash.

Prediction: Sami Zayn retains

Play video

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh

One of the most anticipated matches of WrestleMania weekend is the ladder match. This year, it’s for the IC title currently held by Penta. It should be a great showing for stars like Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee, but I don’t foresee Penta losing anytime soon.

Prediction: Penta retains

Play video

Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio

If this were a normal match, I might say it’s tough to call. However, with it being advertised as the return of the Demon Finn Balor, I don’t see how Mysterio wins at all. Demon Balor is a character fans have been begging to see make a comeback. He’s lost his way in the men’s division, and this could be the perfect fresh start he needs to dominate the field once more. Plus, fans are always happy to see Dom lose.

Prediction: Finn Balor wins

Play video

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill

The title was put on Jade Cargill without any clear direction and as beloved as she is, she’s barely defended the belt. In a perfect world, this match would be Cargill vs. a healed Bianca Belair, but Ripley’s never a bad choice. The crowds love her, and she’s one of the biggest women’s stars in the company. I just hope she has fresh feuds this go around.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley wins

Play video

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

A clash of two titans and one of the biggest WrestleMania main events in history. A decade ago, nobody would have been saying this. With Reigns phasing out of WWE to take on more roles in Hollywood, I see no reason for Punk to lose. He finally won the championship after chasing it for over a year, and there’s still plenty for him to do before he loses. When he does, hopefully it’s to an up-and-coming star.

Prediction: CM Punk retains

Tune into WrestleMania 42 this weekend on ESPN domestically and Netflix internationally. VICE will have coverage of both nights of the show.