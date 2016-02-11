NASA Just Released a Bunch of Sweet Vintage Space Posters

Just like every other kid interested in the cosmos, my childhood bedroom ceiling was covered in luminous stars and planets. If the light had just turned, they’d burn on; I spent my nights dreaming about what it would be like to travel to other worlds.

“Imagination is our window to the future,” writes the head of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on their website. “You too can be an architect of the future.” With this motto, JPL unveils the beautiful Visions of the Future calendar, designed by duo Invisible Creature. It consists of a series of “travel posters” for various destinations throughout the universe, like Enceladus, for example, a moon of Saturn that is a promising candidate for finding life, and Mars, to which travel plans are actually already in the works.

These posters were actually kept in the NASA well and intended for internal use, but now they’re free to download in high-res—they’re the kinds of things I, as a little guy, would dream of having on my walls.

Below, check out a selection of some the best destinations:

Visit NASA’s JPL site for photos in high resolution, or buy limited edition autographed prints via Invisible Creature‘s website.

A version of this article originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

