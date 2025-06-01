Virgo, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

Pluto retrograde persists through the entire month of June. Its backward orbit and Aquarius placement usher in a period of significant transformation and shifts in perspective. This faraway planet’s retrograde period redefines the truth about ourselves and our surroundings. Under this potent retrograde, the cosmos pushes us to clean skeletons out of our closets and sweep under the rugs we’ve used to hide unsavory behaviors, ideas, and fears.

Pluto’s domain focuses mainly on the shadowy parts of our subconscious selves. So, we often don’t realize the changes have happened until they’ve locked into place. What we feel in the interim can seem more like vague discomfort than an actual journey from point A to point B. Try to resist the urge to exert control over this situation, and allow yourself to go with the flow. The answers you seek will reveal themselves to you eventually, but they’ll do so on their own timeline. Don’t try to force it, Virgo.

The month of June begins with a conjunction of Venus and Chiron, signaling that Pluto retrograde will likely spur changes in matters of the heart, wallet, and self-esteem. Chiron helps inform how we react to past experiences. Will you harbor negative feelings and let them embitter you? Or will you release the pain to make room for the wisdom that these circumstances can provide? Surely, someone as pragmatic as you doesn’t need the stars to tell you which option is more beneficial to your overall well-being. Healing old wounds requires us to acknowledge that the injury happened in the first place. And indeed, this can be difficult for our egos to accept. Prepare to reevaluate how you approach your emotional and financial investments and adjust accordingly. It’s better to identify these problems sooner rather than later, even if it doesn’t feel like it in the moment.

A few days later, your ruling planet, Mercury, moves into two favorable sextiles with Mars and Chiron. This will be a much-needed boost in the face of the previous days’ conjunction of the latter dwarf planet and Mars. The stars will be nudging you in the direction you need to go. All you have to do is listen and follow along. Be wary of letting your pride drag your heels. The stars encourage you to get out of your own way, Virgo. A subsequent conjunction of Jupiter and Mercury on June 8 is a positive sign. The alignment suggests you’ll be able to tackle the first week of the month’s more significant challenges with ease.

The Moon reaches its strongest, fullest phase in Sagittarius on June 11. This month’s full Moon in fiery, aspirational Sagittarius shines a light on our long-term goals and dreams. With emotional and mental clarity at an all-time high, now is an ideal time for taking actionable steps to invest in your future. These steps can be as small or large as you’re comfortable with, stargazer. Go with what feels good. Make appointments. Do more research. Reach out to a friend or romantic partner you’ve wanted to forge a deeper connection with. Allow your emotions to guide you toward what you really want. You deserve to pursue your happiness, however that might look to you. This isn’t a standardized test that you can copy someone’s answers from. You’ll need to find what works best for you specifically.

Learning what your mind, body, and spirit need to thrive might require you to let go of certain behaviors, ideas, or beliefs that are preventing you from reaching your full potential. A direct opposition between your ruling planet and the waning gibbous Moon on June 12 is the first sign of resistance in these endeavors. Don’t get too caught up in minutiae, Virgo. Keep your eyes locked on the big picture. Assertive Mars’ transition into your celestial domain several days later on June 15 should help light a fire under you. Three days after that, the cosmos’ forecast continues to predict clear skies for you as Mercury forms a far more harmonious trine with the last-quarter Moon. Indeed, these challenges won’t last forever, and the latter half of the month is looking to offer a far smoother road to walk.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Cancer on June 25. Emotions will be at an all-time high, which will help deepen your self-reflection and analysis. This will be a time for assessing emotional and mental well-being and determining whether any adjustments are needed. Under the restful shadow of this powerful lunar phase, the stars encourage you to set intentions for the next lunar cycle. Avoid taking on any extra obligations or responsibilities that could distract you from this critical process. It might be tempting to forge ahead without taking a breather. But your body will find a way to get the rest it craves one way or another. You might as well keep some semblance of control over how this happens, Virgo. Staying adaptable to the universe’s will is a far more efficient use of your time than constantly resisting the inevitable.

The stars offer an invaluable opportunity to revisit your definition of the truth around June 28 when Mercury forms a fortuitous trine with Neptune and Saturn. This coincides with an opposition between your ruling planet and Pluto retrograde, which locks into place the following day. The cosmos packed plenty of punches for you this month, Virgo. Take some time to absorb the lessons, experiences, and changes in perspective you’ve undergone over the past several weeks. If you blow past this reflection too quickly, then you’re liable to run into the same mistakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Save yourself the trouble, and do what you can to make these lessons stick now.

Find some time to journal. Meditate. Debrief with loved ones, or try any other activity that speaks to you that can help detangle your thoughts and emotions to make them more manageable. Your cosmic forecast ends with the waxing crescent Moon’s transition into your celestial domain, serving as a green light to act on the reflections you’ve collected under the previous days’ alignments.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.