Volcano Frontman Jeremy Damron Undergoing Emergency ‘Invasive Spine Surgery’

Volcano frontman Jeremy Damron has been dealing with some serious health issues for years, and now he’s having to undergo an emergency “invasive spine surgery.”

Lambgoat was the first to report that Damron’s health has gotten to the point where it’s severely impacting his life, so much so that those close to him have started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses for the hardcore band vocalist.

Videos by VICE

“Jeremy has been suffering from a spinal condition called degenerative disc disease, ‘DDD,’ for the better part of 10 years, and it has taken a turn for the worst in the last six months,” reads a description on the GoFundMe. “We are raising funds for our friend, for the next step in his recovery from this vicious condition.”

“Due to extreme nerve pain, drop foot, and severe inflammatory arthritis in the joints and discs in his lower lumbar spine, Jeremy is unable to work consistently,” the description adds. “After years of bearing through it, it’s the worst it’s ever been, and he can barely function.”

Play video

“With these issues, he has not been able to sleep for more than 2-3 hours without interruption,” the description continues. “He cannot physically play with, nor pick up, his son, which has been taking a large toll on Jeremy’s emotional health, as he is an active, playful father. He is not able to coach his students and 14-year-old daughter in kickboxing.”

Damron has also had trouble earning money, due to not being able to play with Volcano or work at his tattoo shop, so “the money is just not there for the existing medical costs, nor for the bill that is expected to come concerning the next route of recovery.”

While he’s been through a number of procedures and tried many different solutions, Damron continues to suffer from pain and, in a new “emergency update,” will be undergoing urgent surgery.

“Jeremy met with a neurosurgeon this morning at Tristate Neurosurgical Associates & is being admitted this afternoon for emergent care to the Gateway complex,” the new update reads. “He’ll get a round to fresh scans and bloodwork tonight before landing himself in an OR early tomorrow morning for a PLIF (posterior lumbar implant fusion).”

“Unfortunately after this emergency procedure, Jeremy will no longer be eligible for stem cell therapy,” the update continues. “The shifted severity of his condition and overall risk of irreparable damage and paralysis has made this the only option. Let’s shift the support to help Jeremy and his family recover from invasive spine surgery. It will most likely take about 1 year for a full recovery.”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe for Damron had earned more than $16k, with a goal of $25k. Those interested in contributing can click here.