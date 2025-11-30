Wale Opens up About His Love/Hate Relationship With Social Media: ‘Might Get Blocked on Accident’

Wale is notorious for his social media habits. He’s gotten into tons of arguments and made dozens of snarky comments online to people. Sometimes, it can feel like he enjoys indulging the internet haters just as much as he loves rapping. Then, Folarin receives the catharsis that comes with blocking an annoying person from engaging with you. It seems pretty masochistic and unhealthy, but that’s the nature of his “LoveHate Thing” with social media. Now, he’s opening up about his trigger finger with the block button.

Recently, Wale spoke on the Effective Immediately podcast to promote his latest album, everything is a lot. There, he opens up to hosts DJ Hed and Gina Views about the odd relationship he has with social media and the weird ways people talk to him on places like X. They’d look at being blocked by the DMV rapper like it’s a cool notch on their belt. But he dismisses it as another nuisance. “But they used to be like, ‘Yo, look y’all. He blocked me. I don’t know why this person blocked me.’ I’m like, ‘Because you’re annoying. I see your timeline, I could tell,’” he says.

Wale Opens Up About His Social Media Habits and How He Handles Haters

Then, Folarin digs into a specific instance when someone bugged him enough to be worth blocking. “The first time I started blocking [was] because I’m trying to push my algorithm. I know that I got to do double work to get into the algorithms,” Wale explains. “I got to promote my shit, I got to spam my shit, n***as discovering every day. Somebody pop on be like, ‘Failure,’ and I’ll be like, ‘How?’ and then they be like, ‘Oh my God, you responded to me, you’re a loser.’ And then I’ll be like, ‘Okay, block. Forget it, forget it.’”

Really, Wale is just astounded at the nerve people have in how they engage with him. As a result, the number of people he has on his block list is immense. “I represent a n***a that’s really like outside pushing his music and believe in his crap. I represent that. Like, you gonna put this down? And I just be like, ‘The audacity of you n***as.’ Like, but I just been putting up—like that block party is jumping right now. My s**t like Coachella right now,” Wale adds. “‘I could be part of your little lore of celebrities that blocked you. Congratulations, my n***a.’”



