Time to Get a Job at Walmart. Some Managers Now Make Over $600K.

We know Walmart is a giant in the retail space. It’s one of the last standing big box stores continuing to dominate a space rapidly shifting towards digital competitors. I guess I never realized just how gigantic it is, though, because hearing how much some of Walmart’s top-graded market managers make annually broke my brain.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, some Walmart managers will pull in as much as $620,000 per year with the company’s new pay raise structure. The base salary for these positions begins at a cool $160,000 and goes as high as $260,000. That’s a 25 percent increase in starting base pay. There’s another $100K that can come from stock grants.

Videos by VICE

The real kicker is the updated bonus structure will allow for an additional 100 percent of employees’ base pay to be tacked on with good performance. At this point, I agree with what you just thought reading that: yes, we messed up, we should all apparently be working at Walmart.

Joking aside, this position comes with the responsibility of overseeing up to a dozen stores in a designated region. The company has 400 market managers under its umbrella who keep watch over 4,600 accounts.

In WSJ’s report, it’s noted that while this move aims to benefit managers taking on the most responsibility, workers below them may not see the same boost. Remote work is ending for office-based staff and policy changes will decrease health insurance plans.

The company’s reason for placing so much emphasis on market managers, specifically, is that they are “key for our business and for serving our customers however they shop,” a spokesperson told CNN.

In today’s society, where the average household income is $85,000, Walmart is well ahead of other companies in terms of its pay for management-level employees.

No wonder the company could pay a marketing firm a ton of money for a logo redesign that didn’t really change anything.