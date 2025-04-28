Want a Fallout 3 Remaster The Gunplay Needs to Be Changed According to a Dev from the Original...and He's Right

I’m in the middle of my Oblivion Remastered run and I’m enjoying the hell out of it. But I’ll speak more on that later. Remember when that document leaked a while back showing a Fallout 3 remaster when Microsoft was going through that whole “y’all doing too much with this acquisition” thing? Yeah, we’re here for that.

Fallout 3 is kind of ugly to play

While we’re all waiting for that remaster to materialize — if it ever does — Fallout 3 designer Bruce Nesmith spoke with Videogamer about what he believes needs to happen in order to get the best possible version of the game:

“’What did you see in Fallout 4? That will tell you what they felt was necessary to change from Fallout 3,” Nesmith told VideoGamer. “I know in Fallout 4 there was a lot of work done on the gun combat, because Fallout 3 is the first time they ever tried to do a shooter-style game. And, well, I think the work that was done was amazing. [Fallout 3 combat] didn’t hold up to shooters at the time,” the legendary game designer said. “Also, it’s an RPG shooter, it’s not a run-and-gun shooter. But a lot of work was done on that for Fallout 4. So, I anticipate seeing a lot of that work go into it, assuming they’re doing the same thing.’”

And he’s right. I don’t know if any of you have recently played Fallout 3 (I may have dipped back in for a potential piece), but it absolutely plays like an RPG with guns. It’s stiff as hell, there’s no real weapon impact. And you’re going to have any type of shooting in the game, you have to make the bullets feel like they’re hitting the target. Fallout 3 just feels like you’re throwing air at a wall

but here’s a better question, do we even need that remaster?

I look at the reception to the Oblivion Remaster, and it feels necessary. Reading all of these stories from people who experienced it the first time around, it was clearly a formative experience for a lot of folks who were looking for a world to lose themselves in. I love hearing stuff like that. Seeing the genuine joy in them when they play the game. And the moments they realize everything is as they left it on their Xbox 360, with some visual upgrades.

That’s not to say that Fallout 3 isn’t that for some people, but I remember the Oblivion Remaster leak being a big deal almost immediately. It feels like an important piece of gaming given a new life. This doesn’t feel the same. So maybe, we don’t need it. Maybe leave that horrible gunplay exactly where it is. We all know that won’t happen though. War might not change, but the gunplay damn sure needs to.