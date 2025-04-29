Want to Date a Goblin Girl? This TTRPG Lets You Date a Goblin Girl

I always knew monster girls were super popular. In fact, I’m quite the monster girl aficionado myself. But goblins? Hmph. Never quite got the appeal myself. They always seemed too small, too mischievous, too chaotic for my tastes. I’ve tried to keep an open mind to goblinkind, though, as so many of my friends and colleagues in the adult space adore goblin girls. It begs the question: Dear reader, will I one day fall in love with a beautiful goblin girl? Perhaps take her out for a milkshake and help her steal some poor adventurer’s treasure?

I just might. You see, I discovered a wonderful little goblin TTRPG dating sim last week, one that allows you to meet up with a goblin girl and roleplay your romantic encounter. And yes, that includes “hints at lewd scenarios.” No, goblins might not be my thing, but perhaps it’s time to expand my horizons beyond my usual tastes.

Videos by VICE

My Date With A Goblin Girl is a free dating sim TTRPG by TwistingToxic, an artist with a knack for creating curvaceous goblin cuties. Intended as a “self-guided” roleplaying experience, the game lets players use their dice to craft a goblin date, rolling for her personality, hair, height, and bust size, among other attributes. Figure out the background for your date, and off you go!

Like many solo TTRPGs, My Date With A Goblin Girl is a journaling game. You’ll need a pen and paper on hand (or a Google Doc). Start by rolling 1d12 to determine your date’s opening event, from “she turns up late” to “you forget her name.” Write down what happens. Then, shuffle a deck of playing cards, and draw from the deck to guide your date’s progression. Each suit controls a different type of event, from a lustful moment to something strange happening in your environment. The events laid out are quite creative and clever, allowing players to really let their imagination run rampant while telling the story of their date.

Screenshot: TwistingToxic

If you draw a two of diamonds, for example? Your goblin starts hyperfixating on a shiny object, letting you decide whether to fuel her obsession or draw her back to reality. A 10 of hearts, meanwhile, causes your goblin to do something that “undeniably turns you on, and your date notices it.” There’s also a ruleset for pulling jokers, which sparks bizarre (and often hilarious) Chaos Events. For these, you’ll roll 1d12 for strange occurrences like “your date’s identical twin turns up” and “your date turns out to be a hired assassin.”

“You realize that you are the goblin girl, not the player,” one Chaos Event states. “Your perspective changes, and any further prompt cards are written from her point of view.”

There’s so much more to this goblin dating game

Players are encouraged to end their My Date With A Goblin Girl playthrough after drawing two or more kings, although this isn’t mandatory. Granted, some of the king draws are so intriguing, you might be tempted to stop your date as soon as you pull one. King of hearts, for example, results in your date’s “goblin instincts” taking over. Immediately, she jumps on you and starts kissing you, leading things to (potentially) progress in a spicy direction.

“If this is your endpoint king,” the game teases, “your date is so overcome with feral lust that she needs relief. You may decide to take her back home, or she might be so desperate that she drags you into the toilets to get busy.”

Kinky!

Screenshot: TwistingToxic

gobblin’ them up

Oh, and if you’re interested in more than just a few suggestive lewd hints? TwistingToxic offers a version of the game with adult artwork on Patreon and SubscribeStar. Just sign up for the artist’s second payment tier, and the NSFW version of the game is yours.

Honestly, My Date With A Goblin Girl offers a lovely, intimate prompt creation system. Even if goblin girls aren’t your thing, the core engine behind the game is so strong that it can easily fit all sorts of romantic monster girl adventures. Want to date a lamia? A succubus? A spider girl? Or my personal favorite, a giantess? Behind TwistingToxic’s work is a fantastic TTRPG engine that allows you to create your very own monster girl dating sim. As long as you’re open to a little trial and error.

That said, I honestly want to give My Date With A Goblin Girl a shot just to learn more about goblin girls. Oh, where are you, my shortstack queen? Let’s go to a tavern and eat burgers while you infodump on “goblinpop.” As for the rest of you? Go ahead and give My Date With A Goblin Girl a try by snagging the game’s PDF on itch.io.