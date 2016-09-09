Warm Tomato Salad Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

3 tablespoons olive oil

3-4 basil leaves

2 pieces thyme

1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed

½ avocado, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 ounces|170 grams cherry tomatoes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ½ ounces|45 grams summer beans, thinly sliced on the bias

1-2 tablespoons Banyul’s wine vinegar

2 tablespoons toasted sunflower seeds

Maldon sea salt, for finishing

thyme flowers, to garnish

sunflower oil, for drizzling

Directions

Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high. Add the basil, thyme, and garlic and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the avocado and cook, turning as needed, until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until blistered, 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and pour over the beans in a medium bowl. Add the vinegar to the pan to deglaze and swirl for 1 minute, then pour it over the tomatoes, avocados, and beans. To serve, place the tomatoes, avocados, and beans onto a plate along with the juices. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds, Maldon, and thyme flowers and drizzle with the sunflower oil.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.