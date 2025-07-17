Watch Clipse Stop by ‘The Tonight Show’ To Perform ‘The Birds Don’t Sing’ as Tribute to Their Late Parents

Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort ‘Em Out, has been out for almost a week, and the duo recently stopped by The Tonight Show to perform the opening song, “The Birds Don’t Sing” as a tribute to their late parents.

The song is very specifically about the loss of Pusha T and Malice’s mother and father, who died months of each other. It ends with an audio clip of their mother speaking. During their Tonight Show performance, photos of the brothers’ parents played on screens behind them. Check it out below.

While “The Birds Don’t Sing” is a deeply emotional song about grief and loss, the rest of Let God Sort ‘Em Out explores different things, such as how much Pusha T and Malice hate Travis Scott, as the pair took some pretty blatant shots at him in a new song, AND in an interview.

In the final verse of the song “So Be It,” Pusha refers to “Utopia” — the name of Scott’s 2023 album — and comments on Kylie Jenner leaving Scott for actor Timothée Chalamet.

“You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took your bitch and your pride in front of me,” Push T raps alongside his Clipse cohort, Malice. “Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gross was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat / The net gon’ call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it.”

Pusha T and Malice have no love for Travis Scott

Pusha T later confirmed the diss was in fact meant to be taken seriously, while speaking to GQ, and he elaborated on where things went sour between them and Travis. It seems it all started when Travis wanted to play his new album for Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded much of their new album, and then later dropped a track that featured Drake dissing Pharell.

“We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [Clipse and Pharrell listening to it],” he continued. “And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].” Pusha eventually dropped the guillotine blade, saying, “To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore.”